SCARBOROUGH, Maine — A little seal pup was rescued from Scarborough Beach last week, and he has made a great transformation, according to the Marine Mammals of Maine.

They say at first, he was battling dehydration, elevated kidney values, a respiratory infection, and lethargy.

He made small and slow improvements with around the clock critical care over the first 3 days, but they saw major improvements over the weekend.

He finally felt good enough to have an appetite, and was strong and active enough to be upgraded to a bigger enclosure. Caretakers say they can't even sneak by his pool now without him waking up and demanding a snack.

If all goes well, he will be brought to another center for the remainder of his recovery.

OTHER STORIES NEWS CENTER MAINE VIEWERS ARE READING

RELATED: Cape Elizabeth woman makes masks for town's police officers

RELATED: US government sees record monthly deficit of $737.9 billion

RELATED: House rescue package includes $25 billion for Postal Service

RELATED: Wuhan to test all residents after handful of new infections

RELATED: Watch this 'Smart helmet' check your temperature from afar