Dog found herding sheep days after crash throws him from car

KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho — There’s no better feeling than getting home after a few stressful days to relax and…drink out of the toilet?
At least that’s what Tilly the border collie did after he was found herding sheep in a field, days after he had gotten lost after a crash, his owner Linda Oswald told the Spokesman-Review.
It all started Sunday morning in North Idaho, according to the newspaper. Oswald says her family, Tilly included, was driving down a highway when a crash with another car happened. The crash shattered the family’s back window and flung Tilly out, Oswald said.
Tilly was okay after the crash; but instead of hanging around, he headed out into the prairies of the surrounding area, the Spokesman-Review said.
It wasn’t long after the crash that neighbors from the area began to help Oswald look for Tilly, the newspaper said. After a long day of searching, Oswald said she posted the story to Facebook and included a photo of the missing 2-year-old border collie.
Then that post got shared more than 3,000 times.
On Tuesday Tilly was found on a farm where the local farmers said they think he was trying to herd the sheep because some of them had gotten out, the Spokesman-Review reported.
KREM 2 reports Tilly was reunited with his owner Tuesday.
According to KREM 2, Idaho State Police are still looking for people who saw the crash on Sunday.
