KENNEBUNK, Maine — Olivia Welch captured the video of a lifetime Monday when she spotted a pair of seals floating on a small piece of ice down the Kennebunk River.

Olivia Welch

What she thought was a log floating on a piece of ice caught the corner of her eye as Olivia walked past a window at her work, The Best of Everything in Lower Village Kennebunk.

Then the log moved! Olivia realized it was a seal floating atop the postage stamp size piece of ice and she grabbed some nearby binoculars only to find the seal had a friend.

"I was surprised, very surprised, and excited at the same time cause I've never seen one that close before," Olivia said of her close encounter with the sailing seals.

Olivia raced down to the bridge that connects to Kennebunkport because she says the seals were moving at a fast pace and captured the incredible up-close video that was shared all over Maine on Monday.

"I've always loved taking pictures but love getting to share it with people and putting a smile on someone's face," Olivia told NEWS CENTER Maine.

The seals were headed out to sea and possibly just swam into Kennebunkport to do a bit of shopping.