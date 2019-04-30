BERWICK, Maine — It's not the typical "help wanted" post you're likely used to seeing on the Internet.

Then again, in Maine, maybe it is.

On Monday, April 29, the Berwick Police Department took to Facebook to ask for the public for a helping hand -- literally.

According to the post, a group of roosters was reportedly abandoned on Ridlon Road near Hubbard road's end in Berwick -- and these feathery friends need a home!

Police say that anyone interested in capturing and keeping the roosters should contact Animal Control Officer Carol Harris at 207-698-1567.

Best of luck to this brood!