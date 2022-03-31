Police, scientists in Cumberland participate in amphibian study

It's the first night when conditions were just right for Maine frogs and salamanders to make their annual migration — from woods to waters.

CUMBERLAND, Maine — Police in Cumberland were on the scene Thursday night for some ambitious amphibians.

The Chebague & Cumberland Land Trust participates in a state-wide scientific study they call the "Big Night" to count and identify the animals.

But police and scientists weren't the only people who witnessed the migration.

"And it's just really exciting to spot them, and run up, and then safely move them or let them hop across. But it's really fun to be the citizen scientists," Kim Doskocil, a volunteer, said.

It was a little slow around 9 p.m. when NEWS CENTER Maine was there, but conservationists present expected much more movement after the rain picked up.