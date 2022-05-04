Maine cat making a name for himself

Pickles McButterpants the Muffin Slayer is a finalist in Nationwide's Wackiest Pet Name contest

GARDINER, Maine — Finding the right name for your pet can be a challenge, but when you know it, you just know it.

Kelli Hoover in Gardiner knew what she was going to name her new kitten but it grew into something very special.

"I had seen an ad for a cat named Pickles and I thought it was an awesome name. So, when I got a new kitten, I knew he would be Pickles, but it didn’t sound just right for him, so we added McButterpants to it. Then as we were eating muffins, he went crazy over them and wouldn’t leave us alone. That is how he got the title of the Muffin Slayer," recalled Hoover.

With such a unique name it is only fitting she would enter Pickles into Nationwide's Wacky Pet Name Contest. The competition is divided into two categories — one for dogs and one for cats.

Pickles will need your vote to win. You can click here to vote for Mr. McButterpants the Muffin Slayer.

Voting is open from April 4-9. The top vote-getters in each category will be announced on Monday, April 11, 2022.

Pickles is up against some tough competition. His opponents have names like Mr. Murder Mittens and Ruth Bader Kitsburg. Click here for a full list of cat and dog names.