Coronavirus pandemic putting a dent in the supply of new cars

Factory shutdowns this spring due to COVID-19 has resulted in limited inventories of new vehicles

SACO, Maine — At Prime Ford Saco, there are only a dozen of the top-selling F-150 pickup trucks. Typically this time of year the lot would have more than 60 of the popular models.

The lack of inventory comes at a time when customers are on the hunt for a new vehicle especially before winter weather arrives.

"Our new car sales are up even though our inventory is less. People are ready to buy," General Manager Dave Blanchard.

The ripple effect from factory shutdowns earlier this year is due to the coronavirus pandemic. The dealership, which is offering incentives such as zero-percent financing, expects to receive a shipment of more than two dozen cars in the next few weeks, but they won't last long.

At Lee Auto Mall in Westbrook, General Manager Josh Douglas said despite the short supply, sales of used and new models especially trucks are strong.