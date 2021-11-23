Otterly adorable: Portland's newest neighbors draw a crowd

Two otters in the ponds at Evergreen Cemetery in Portland provided entertainment to Mainers of all ages.

PORTLAND, Maine — A pair of river otters in Portland is making a big splash.

Nearly two dozen spectators of all ages gathered to see the duo Tuesday in the ponds at Evergreen Cemetery on Stevens Avenue. They told NEWS CENTER Maine the otters spend their days in both of the ponds in the cemetery.

"I think it just makes them [the kids], and just not worry about your daily troubles. Especially in Portland, Maine, too, you know. You don't have to go up north to see all this wildlife. It's a real treat for sure," one man said, holding his son.

River otters tend to live alone, or in pairs, but often socialize in groups.

The mammals are known for their sweet playful behavior.

