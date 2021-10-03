Old Orchard Beach kitten in the running to become 'America’s Favorite Pet'

Harry, who is currently fighting a deadly cat virus, is a semi-finalist and is ranked 1st in his category in an online "America’s Favorite Pet" contest.

OLD ORCHARD BEACH, Maine — The Lauzon family from Old Orchard Beach has entered their kitten "Harry" into an online "America’s Favorite Pet" contest.

Owner Kate Lauzon told NEWS CENTER Maine that Harry is currently fighting a deadly cat virus called FIP, which is extremely deadly to cats who contract the virus.

The virus is a type of coronavirus but is different from the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 in people. When Harry contracted the coronavirus, he mutated into FIP.

Lauzon explained that only a small percentage of cats who contract the virus actually have it mutate into FIP like Harry's.

If Harry wins the contest and takes home the winning prize of $5,000, Lauzon plans to use the funds to pay for his treatments as well as spread awareness about the virus.

"There are a lot of people that can’t afford the treatment at the moment, and I see their posts on Facebook every day. There are these FIP groups that I’m a part of and people are starting GoFundMes and will get $25 total and then they’ll realize they can’t afford it and will euthanize their cat. So to be able to help somebody else in that manner would be amazing to me,” explained Lauzon.

For those who wish to cast their vote for the "America’s Favorite Pet" contest, you can click here. Harry's page can be found here.