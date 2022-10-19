Nonprofit brings thousands of pets to Maine from shelters in Georgia

Road Trip Home Rescue works with two shelters that are now saving 90% of the animals they would have put down. More than 10,000 pets have been adopted in Maine.

MAINE, Maine — A group of seven puppies was found in very bad shape by a good samaritan in rural northwest Georgia. They were dumped in a crate and left for dead in the woods. At the time, they were about 10-12 weeks old. The samaritan took them to her home and then to Road Trip Home Animal Rescue for help.

"Three of the puppies that were on this trip ... they were in a very bad situation," Heather Deterding said.

The nonprofit got them the necessary vet care they needed. That's the work they do with thousands of homeless or left-to-die cats and dogs in the streets of Georgia.

The dogs come from the Sumter Humane Americus in Americus and the Chattooga County Animal Control in Summerville, Georgia.

Road Trip Home Animal Rescue is a non-profit from Georgia that runs 100% on volunteers. They rescue pets going straight to high-kill shelters there, and bring them up here to Maine to find a forever home. So far more than 10K animals have been adopted here! @newscentermaine pic.twitter.com/4b4iA8JyIL — Hannah Yechivi (@hannahyechiviTV) October 19, 2022

Once recovered, Road Trip Home Animal Rescue drives all those animals to New England, and a significant percentage of them come to Maine.

"Their skin is looking much, much better," veterinarian Dr. Zack Teitjen said of one of the rescued puppies. "Heart sounds great."

Volunteer drivers Ron and Heather Deterding donate their time driving back and forth to help save the lives of these innocent animals. The couple also fosters animals who need a place to stay while they recuperate before their trips north.

All smiles in this picture! We are so happy for Mae and her forever family! She is holding on tight🐾. Such a sweet... Posted by Road Trip Home Animal Rescue on Saturday, October 15, 2022

"Our northern partners volunteer and say, 'Yeah, we will take them.' If not, we would have to put all these animals down, and that's just not fair to them," Heather explained.

Road Trip Home Animal Rescue has no paid staff. It is 100% volunteers and has saved and sent over 15,000 animals to New England.

Six shelters in Maine get cats and dogs who quarantine for a few weeks before being ready for adoption.

It takes volunteers 24 hours to drive from Georgia to Maine. Drivers only stop for gas along the way.

Mac was adopted by Augusta residents Nancy and Charlie Shuman from one of the previous road trips.



"Mac is an absolute joy. You think there is a little human in him, a little person. He is so smart and gifted, and he's affectionate and loyal. The list goes on and on," Linda said.

Heather said it's a loud and smelly trip, but it's very worth it knowing the rescued animals will be cared for by families who want them.

"In Maine, we have empty kennels, so if there is an empty kennel in our building, we know there's animals somewhere else that need our help," Stevanie Scott with the Kennebec Valley Humane Society said. "Maine is considered a no-kill state, so by kind of setting the example, we are able to help the South and try to get them on the right track as well."

These are the Maine shelters that partner with Road Trip Home Animal Rescue:

Animal Welfare Society in Kennebunk

Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland

Midcoast Humane in Brunswick

PAWS Animal Adoption Center in Camden

Kennebec Valley Humane Society in Augusta

Bangor Humane Society in Bangor