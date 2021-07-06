New slow zone to protect right whales off Martha's Vineyard

After a buoy detected right whales in the area on July 2, the new slow zone was established through July 18

CHILMARK, Mass. — The federal government is implementing a new “slow zone” for boaters southwest of Martha’s Vineyard to try to protect rare right whales.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said Tuesday that the new slow zone will be in effect until July 18. It was established after an acoustic buoy at the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institute detected right whales in the area on July 2, a release said.

It’s designed to protect North Atlantic right whales, which number only about 360.