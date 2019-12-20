BERLIN, New Hampshire — PETA will award Professional Firefighters of Berlin IAFF Local 1088 with a Compassionate Fire Department Award after aiding a deer who was trapped in ice on the Androscoggin River.

When firefighters arrived at the scene on Wednesday, it appeared that the animal had likely been there for several hours. The deer tried to dig herself out, but the trench had filled with snow.

Firefighters crossed the thin ice in a boat, and the exhausted deer didn't struggle as they pulled her on board and took her back to shore. After a few hours of rest, she was able to walk away, apparently unharmed.

"When these firefighters saw that a deer was in trouble, they didn't hesitate to brave the icy river to reach her," PETA Vice President Colleen O'Brien said.

Lt. Patrick Lefebvre told PETA that the department hopes to secure funding for better rescue equipment so that it can more quickly and effectively rescue animals in the future.

In addition to making a donation to the firefighters to purchase rescue equipment, PETA is sending them a framed certificate, a box of vegan cookies, a letter of congratulations, and a copy of The Engine 2 Diet—a Texas firefighter's 28-day plan for staying in prime firefighting shape by eating vegan meals.

