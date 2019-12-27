PORTLAND, Maine — The Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland (ARLGP) welcomed more than 120 cats and dogs Friday via Wings of Rescue.

In a collaborative effort through the Coalition for Tulsa Pets, all of the animals have been chosen from five Oklahoma-based municipal shelters and nonprofit rescues.

The transfer between ARLGP and the Coalition for Tulsa Pets was coordinated by Wings of Rescue, a nonprofit organization.

Wings of Rescue's mission is to take animals from from high-intake shelters and natural disaster locations to high-intake shelters.

The animals' flight landed at around 2 p.m. Friday at Portland International Jetport.

