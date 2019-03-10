BEDFORD, New Hampshire — A young bull moose looking for love during mating season found himself cooling off in a pool party in Bedford, New Hampshire overnight.

New Hampshire Fish and Game lent a helping hand to the young bull moose who spent the night in a pool. The young moose accidentally fell into a swimming pool in Bedford on Tuesday, Oct. 2.

NHFG along with local conservation officers were able to use a rope to steer the bull toward wooden stairs that they had put in the pool to help him get out.

Currently, moose are in their breeding season and bulls are on the move looking for mates, according to NHFG.

