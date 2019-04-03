WELLS, Maine — How many days would it take for you to give up on a pet returning home after they went missing? A woman in Wells never gave up hope that her American Bulldog would come home, and it worked.

Barbara Dean's 8-year-old dog, Paisley, loves to sit pretty for treats, sit on her princess pillow and scratch her back on the perfect branch. Her least favorite thing is the sound of a smoke detector. When the beeping sound went off in Dean's garage during an evening in January, she had to wait until morning for firefighters to come fix it. At that point, Paisley had had enough of the loud beeping.

"She pushed her way out of the house and by the time I went to go look for her, the fire department had already blocked the end of the driveway, so I couldn't go to go look for her with my car, so she was just missing," Dean said.

Paisley didn't turn up that night, or the next morning. That's when her owner became concerned as to where her 8-year-old pup had run off. Fliers were printed and handed out all over the town of Wells and small search parties were formed.

"Once she went missing, honestly, I probably had 50 friends, family and neighbors looking for her," Dean said.

The dog was tracked to a local campground and even spotted by a driver on a road not far from Dean's home. She managed to get herself out of the house by the 13th day to enjoy a movie with friends, leaving the theater to the voicemail she hoped for. A neighbor found Paisley lying on their back steps.

"I was calling up people I was so excited," Dean said. "I didn't cry when I got her because I knew. I just believed so much that I was going to get her."

Dean held a thank you party at the Wells Activity Center to thank all the people who helped search for and find Paisley. Cake, balloons and a photo opportunity with the guest of honor.

"She loved her party," Dean said. "There were hundreds of people there and everybody got their picture taken with her."

According to Dean, Paisley lost 36 pounds during her 13 days of being missing, but she hasn't missed a meal since.