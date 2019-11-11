CARY PLANTATION, Maine — A 6-month-old Jersey calf that was being transported to a new home is missing after getting out of the trailer it was being transported in,

Molly escaped near Cary Plantation on Saturday night around 8 p.m. on Route 1.

The owners of the calf, Triple Moom Farm, say she was seen last night around the Tree Farm and Welding shop as well as in and running alongside Route 1 and Calais Rd.

The Houlton Humane Society asks if anyone sees her to please stay close by and do not chase. Just keep her in sight and call (207) 538-5217 immediately.

They also say with the weather taking a turn for the worse she needs to be found and caught soon.