CARY PLANTATION, Maine — UPDATE: Molly the Jersey calf who went missing for two days was found Tuesday morning and is heading home.

A woman and her husband at Varvettom Farm in Hodgdon have been housing the calf.

The owners of the calf, Triple Moon Farm, are thanking all the Mainers who helped spread the word that she was missing.

The 6-month-old Jersey calf went missing when she was being taken to a new home and got loose from a trailer. Molly escaped near Cary Plantation on Saturday night around 8 p.m. on Route 1.

The owners of the calf, Triple Moon Farm, had said she was seen last night around the Tree Farm and Welding shop as well as in and running alongside Route 1 and Calais Rd.

The Houlton Humane Society put out a call for Mainers to help look for Molly as the weather took a turn for the worse. Her story was shared hundreds of times on social media. Her owners think that helped her to be found.

