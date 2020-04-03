BATH, Maine — Following a recent string of rabid fox attacks in the City of Bath, the Midcoast Humane Society is offering a low cost rabies vaccine clinic to help reduce the number of rabies incident.

"We know that in this area there is such a need for that. There are people out there that love their animals, want to do what's best for them and vaccination is a huge piece of that," said Allison Pare, the medical director at the Midcoast Humane Society.

According to Bath communication specialist Lindsey Goudreau, there have been 15 sick fox sightings in 2020. There have been three attacks in the community with two coming against dogs, and one against a human.

So far this year, there are suspected positive cases of rabies in foxes in the community.

The Midcoast Humane Society will host the vaccination clinic at the Train Depot in Bath at 15 Commercial Street. They will offer the rabies vaccine for $10 and also microchipping for $25.

"We are thrilled that we can do out part by offering that to the residents of this area," said Pare.

The City of Bath is also planning to work with USDA Wildlife Services and the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife to lay traps in the area. According a press release from the City of Bath, the goal is to reduce the population densities of rabies-carrying species such as gray fox, red fox, skunk and raccoon in the areas of Bath affected by the rabies virus.

Bath will be hosting a public meeting on Thursday 3/5 at 5:00 P.M. at the Fisher Mitchell School cafeteria.

