Meet Sunday, York's Wild Kingdom welcomes new zebra foal

Sunday was born July 24 and is doing very well, zoo officials say.

YORK, Maine — York's Wild Kingdom has welcomed a zebra foal named Sunday into its family, park officials say. The foal was born July 24.

Samantha Sauls is general manager at York's Wild Kingdom and told NEWS CENTER Maine Sunday is doing "very well."

The foal is nursing from its mother, resting, and moving around, Sauls said. Sunday's mother is "very protective" and keeps a close watch on her baby.

"Zebras generally give birth at night, and that is just what happened with our zebra," Sauls said. "It was an exciting morning when our zoo keepers came in to find the new foal!"

Sauls said the park also has baby goats and a baby marmoset.

Check out a gallery of some of the zoo's baby animals below.

