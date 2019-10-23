SCARBOROUGH, Maine — Thousands of name suggestions from all over Maine have poured into the Scarborough Police Department helping them land on the name Marlea Grace (pronounced Marley).

Marlea Grace was introduced earlier this month by the Scarborough Police Chief who said the new addition to the department would help officers deal with stress.

Chief Robbie Moulton took to social media on Tuesday, Oct. 22, to say that he was welcoming a new addition to the Scarborough Police Department. Marlea Grace is a medium-sized, hypoallergenic, non-shedding St. Bernard-poodle mix.

Moulton says Marlea Grace will most likely grow to be about 40 pounds.

Marlea Grace will start her career as the community station dog on November 4.

Scarborough Police

Chief Moulton said in his post that "over time we have come to recognize how vitally important it is to have outlets available to them to purge the day-to-day traumas that they both witness and hear."

Scarborough Police

Dogs are "non-judgmental, loving, and simply want to be there when they know you are having a difficult time," Chief Moulton posted.

RELATED: Saving dogs and cats one flight at a time

RELATED: A story of survival for two pups

RELATED: Puppy with missing wrist bone being trained by wounded veteran to help others