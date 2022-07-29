Mass. dog found abandoned in cage during heat wave: ‘This is not okay'

DEDHAM, Maine — A dog was found caged by the side of the road in Dedham during last weekend's heat wave, police said, and the town's animal control officer is investigating, NBC 10 Boston reports .

The pomeranian was picked up by a good Samaritan and is now expected to be okay, but officer Deni Goldman wants justice for the dog.

"I want people to understand this is not okay," Goldman said. "I know the dog will be okay down the road because we’ll make sure of that. But finding someone who would actually go to the extent they did to do this to an animal — I want some justice."