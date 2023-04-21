'Extremely rare' male calico kitten lands at Colorado animal shelter

While a typical adoption fee at NoCo Kitties is $195, this rare kitty is expected to have a wider draw.

WELD COUNTY, Colo. — After five years of taking in cats and kittens from across Colorado and surrounding states, a Loveland rescue has officially found its first unicorn.

An extremely rare male calico kitten born in a Weld County shed earlier this year was later turned over to the Weld County Humane Society and, ultimately, transferred into the care of NoCo Kitties, a foster-focused rescue based in Loveland, according to founder Davida Dupont.

The kitten's foster mom, NoCo Kitties volunteer Alli Magish, took in the little calico cat, his mom, Amber, and his four siblings, including his two calico sisters. Magish said she suspected he was a boy shortly after getting the litter but wanted to be sure — males make up just one of every 3,000 calico births, according to the Cornell College of Veterinary Medicine.

Two veterinarians later confirmed the kitten's gender. It was the first male calico the veterinarians, Dupont or Magish had ever seen, Dupont and Magish said.

