PERU, Maine — The Maine Warden Service and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service said they are seeking information regarding the shooting of a bald eagle.

According to the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife, an injured eagle was discovered near Route 108 and the Androscoggin River in Peru on Sunday.

The caller who found the eagle cared for it until a game warden arrived. The eagle later died, and x-rays showed the eagle had been shot.

Under the Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is offering a reward of up to $2,500 for information leading to conviction.

Maine Operation Game Thief is offering an additional $2,000 for any information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible.

The numbers for who to contact with information regarding the incident are:

Operation Game Thief (800) 253-7887

USFWS Office of Law Enforcement at (207) 469-6842

Maine State Police Dispatch Center at 207-624-7076

