How to protect and prevent Maine turtles from becoming roadkill

The Maine Audubon's three year long turtle roadkill survey shows turtles are being killed at an alarming rate and often in places wildlife biologists didn't expect.

MAINE, Maine — For the last three years, the Maine Audubon Society has partnered with the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife, along with Maine DOT, to study turtles. Specifically, they've been studying how many of Maine's slow-moving creatures are getting run over and ending up as roadkill.

Trained volunteers surveyed different routes several times a year for three years, looking for any roadkill but specifically turtles. Close to 300 turtles were spotted. Not all were roadkill, but the majority were. The surprising findings for biologists were that a third of the sightings happened outside of the designated routes where they expected.

The reason turtles so often end up as roadkill are obvious ones: They are slow-moving, small, and very low to the ground. But Sarah Haggerty, a conservation biologist for Maine Audubon, says, unlike many other animals, turtles take a long time to reproduce. Most do not start laying eggs until they are seven years old and, for some species, they are as old as 16 years old. They also do not lay that many eggs.

Maine has seven species of turtles. Of those, four have cause for concern. Box and blanding turtles are listed as endangered, the spotted turtle as threatened, and the wood turtle is a species of special concern.

