Maine State Police steer cow away from highway

The animal wandered onto the highway in Litchfield, police say.

Example video title will go here for this video

LITCHFIELD, Maine — Maine State Police might sometimes have beef with things that shouldn't be on the highway, but that was literally the case after an unusual call this week.

In a Facebook post, Maine State Police wrote an officer was sent to steer a cow away from the highway it had wandered onto in Litchfield.

To avoid any traffic issues, police helped the animal hoof it on back to the farm.

"Fortunately he was able to help mooooove the cow off of the highway and back to the nearby pasture," police wrote.

And officers weren't the only ones who saw a little humor in the situation. In a comment on the Facebook post, the Maine Department of Transportation wrote, "A high steaks encounter! Thanks Trooper Murray!"

This isn't the only time Maine police have had to deal with escaped livestock. In May, several bison escaped from their fenced pasture in Fort Fairfield, and police were called to assist.