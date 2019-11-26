BUXTON, Maine — Feral swine running loose in Maine is not a problem and police in Buxton want to make sure it stays that way.

The Buxton Police Department is asking residents to report any and all sightings of feral swine or escaped domestic pigs to aid the U.S. Department of Agriculture in tracking feral swine.

According to the USDA, there was a sighting of feral pigs in New England as recent as 2018 in counties on the border of New Hampshire and Vermont.

If residents in Buxton see any loose pigs they are asked to contact Animal Control Officer Jones (207) 929-6612 or (866) - 4USDAWS.

According to USDA, feral swine are the same species as pigs found on farms but are called many names including wild boar, wild hog, razorback, piney woods rooter, and Russian or Eurasian boar. No matter the name they are a dangerous, destructive, and invasive species.

Feral hogs are a growing problem in the country and are ranked as one of the 100 worst invasive species in the world.

