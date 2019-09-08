BATH, Maine — Bath Police report that a 6-year-old girl was chased into a home and bitten on the leg by a fox on Monday.

The owner of the home kicked the fox until it ran outside and then the family dog chased and killed it. The fox was tested and is positive for rabies.

Police say the child is undergoing medical treatment and the dog was up to date on its rabies vaccinations but will still be quarantined for a time at the home.

Officials report that this is the fifth rabies incident this year and for people to keep their animals up to date on vaccinations, and if you see wildlife acting strangely to call the police.

RELATED: Oral rabies vaccines to be dropped over Maine woods

RELATED: Rabid fox attacks man's cat in Boothbay Harbor

RELATED: How to keep your kids, your pets, and yourself safe from rabies

RELATED: Rabid fox attacks woman, dogs at two Bowdoinham households