Maine Game Warden K-9 crosses the rainbow bridge

Yaro died after being diagnosed with an aggressive form of pancreatic cancer, the Maine Dept. of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife said

MAINE, USA — The Maine Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife (MDIFW) reported the death of one of their valued Game Warden K-9s named Yaro.

MDIFW said in a Facebook post Wednesday that Yaro died from complications associated with cancer.

Yaro served alongside Game Warden Paul Farrington for six years. The two patrolled the Topsfield/Danforth area beginning in 2015.

MDIFW said Yaro went on countless searches for lost or missing people, along with numerous evidence searches involving fish and wildlife crimes, and was certified in tracking, human remains detection, evidence, and hasty air scent search.

After suddenly losing weight and struggling to eat, MDIFW said Yaro was diagnosed with an aggressive form of pancreatic cancer late this winter. The beloved canine enjoyed his final days surrounded by Warden Farrington and his family.