x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Animals

Maine dog missing for weeks reunited with owners

The missing dog was found in the woods near Oakfield, police say.
Credit: MSP
Dog reunion

OAKFIELD, Maine — A dog that was missing for weeks has been reunited with its owners after Maine State Police found the animal in the woods, authorities say. 

Maine State Police wrote in a Facebook post officers received a report of a loose dog on the interstate on Monday night near Oakfield. An officer reportedly checked the area but didn't find anything. 

Returning the next day, the officer looked around in the wooded area off the interstate and found the dog wandering nearby, according to the post.

Using Facebook, the officer's wife found the dog's owner. They were reunited shortly after, police said.

Troop F - a local couple’s dog had been missing for the past couple weeks, and Monday night Cpl Quint had received a...

Posted by Maine State Police on Wednesday, September 27, 2023

Related Articles

More NEWS CENTER Maine stories

For the latest breaking news, weather, and traffic alerts, download the NEWS CENTER Maine mobile app.

More Videos

In Other News

Cow named Broadway gets loose in Windham

Before You Leave, Check This Out