Maine dog missing for weeks reunited with owners

The missing dog was found in the woods near Oakfield, police say.

OAKFIELD, Maine — A dog that was missing for weeks has been reunited with its owners after Maine State Police found the animal in the woods, authorities say.

Maine State Police wrote in a Facebook post officers received a report of a loose dog on the interstate on Monday night near Oakfield. An officer reportedly checked the area but didn't find anything.

Returning the next day, the officer looked around in the wooded area off the interstate and found the dog wandering nearby, according to the post.

Using Facebook, the officer's wife found the dog's owner. They were reunited shortly after, police said.

Troop F - a local couple’s dog had been missing for the past couple weeks, and Monday night Cpl Quint had received a... Posted by Maine State Police on Wednesday, September 27, 2023