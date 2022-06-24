x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Animals

Bird flu warning issued by Maine Dept. of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife

The warning was issued on Friday as the northeastern U.S. faces an avian flu outbreak.
Credit: jarun011 - stock.adobe.com

MAINE, USA — The northeastern U.S. faces an outbreak of Highly Pathogen Avian Influenza, Maine officials say. 

Maine Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife issued a warning on Friday about the cases of bird flu in a news release. 

"Recently, we have received a number of reports of dead or dying birds on coastal beaches believed to be a result of the virus," the release stated. "Avian influenza, or bird flu, is a respiratory disease caused by infection with a type of influenza virus." 

Officials warn Mainers not to touch or remove any dead or dying birds they find on beaches or other public property. 

"Officials are aware of the issue and will work to remove them as quickly as possible," the release stated. 

For more information on the outbreak, click here

Related Articles

More NEWS CENTER Maine stories

Click here to sign up for the daily NEWS CENTER Maine Break Time Newsletter. 

For the latest breaking news, weather, and traffic alerts, download the NEWS CENTER Maine mobile app. 

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Pasta Makes A Friend