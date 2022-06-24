Bird flu warning issued by Maine Dept. of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife

The warning was issued on Friday as the northeastern U.S. faces an avian flu outbreak.

MAINE, USA — The northeastern U.S. faces an outbreak of Highly Pathogen Avian Influenza, Maine officials say.

Maine Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife issued a warning on Friday about the cases of bird flu in a news release.

"Recently, we have received a number of reports of dead or dying birds on coastal beaches believed to be a result of the virus," the release stated. "Avian influenza, or bird flu, is a respiratory disease caused by infection with a type of influenza virus."

Officials warn Mainers not to touch or remove any dead or dying birds they find on beaches or other public property.

"Officials are aware of the issue and will work to remove them as quickly as possible," the release stated.

For more information on the outbreak, click here.