AUGUSTA, Maine — The final contest in the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife (MDIFW) Keeper of the Maine Outdoors Experience series will bring the winner on a black bear den visit with wildlife biologists.

The winner and a friend will join a team of biologists in the field to locate a radio-collared bear at its winter den and observe as the biologists immobilize the bear and collect important biological data from the bear.

The Maine Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife will select the contest winner from entries completed here. Entrants must be 18 years-old to be eligible for the contest, and the Bear Den Experience entry deadline is Feb. 19 at 12:00 p.m.

Maine is home to more than 35,000 black bears, the largest species population among the lower 48 states. Bears live throughout the state but the majority of the population resides primarily in northern and eastern Maine and can survive 30 years in the wild.

