BANGOR, Maine — The Bangor Humane Society (BHS) announced Wednesday that it received a donation of more than $1.3 million from a Dover-Foxcroft couple.

Violet and James Moffett have passed away, but their donation will be placed in the newly established Violet F. Moffett Memorial Fund.

“This is the largest single gift BHS has ever received,” Executive Director Suzan Prendergast said. “And we will forever be grateful for their remarkable generosity.”

According to BHS, the Moffetts were lifelong animal lovers and rescued many dogs over the years. A few months after they lost one of their dogs, they went to BHS and saw three crying children and their mom getting out of a van with their blind shepherd mix, Max.

Violet approached the family and learned that their landlord had told them to either get rid of the dog or move. So, the Moffetts adopted Max from BHS and was he was their loyal companion until the end of their lives.

Max was adopted again after the Moffetts passed away and now lives with a family that includes another dog, a cat, and a chicken. Now, thanks to the Violet F. Moffett Memorial Fund, BHS said many more animals like Max will get the care they deserve as they wait for their new home.

BHS also said its capital campaign will soon wrap up after successfully reaching its goal of $1.75 million, to be used for improving and expanding the organization’s facilities, and creating an environment in which pets’ medical, rehabilitation, and comfort needs can be better met while they await their forever homes.

The Moffetts, however, planned for their gift to be used exclusively for the care and feeding of the pets, a purpose not covered by the capital campaign. BHS said this makes their charitable contribution a perfect complement to the concluding fundraising drive.

