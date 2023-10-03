Maine CDC warns of increased numbers of rabid woodchucks in 2023

Usually skunks and foxes are among the most common animals with rabies in Maine. This year, another animal is ranking higher on the list, officials say.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MAINE, USA — [Editor's note: The above video originally aired in September.]

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention is warning about increased numbers of rabid woodchucks in 2023, officials say.

In a Facebook post, the department wrote animals like foxes, bats, raccoons, and skunks are typically the most common animals with rabies in Maine.

But this year, officials said there have been increasing numbers of rabid woodchucks as well.

"Avoid contact with wildlife to protect yourself from rabies," the post stated.

For more information about rabies safety, click here.

This comes just a couple of weeks after a Maine man was bitten by a fox and received a rabies shot, officials said.

Raccoons, skunks, foxes, and bats are the most common animals with rabies in Maine. This year, we also have an increased... Posted by Maine CDC on Tuesday, October 3, 2023