Loon unable to take flight from frozen pond is rescued

It took Monmouth firefighters about two hours Sunday to free the loon.

A Maine fire department came to the rescue of a loon that could not take flight from a frozen pond.

The Kennebec Journal reports that Monmouth firefighters worked about two hours Sunday to free the bird, which was stranded about a quarter-mile from shore from Sand Pond in Tacoma Lakes.

The problem for the birds at this time of the year is that ice can leave them without enough open water to take off.

The loon was in open water, but because of the ice, it was unable to take flight.

COLO 22-3 Sand Pond, Litchfield/Monmouth – rescued! On Wednesday, December 29, a man who was ice fishing on Sand Pond... Posted by Avian Haven on Monday, January 3, 2022

