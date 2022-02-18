Lawmakers eye grants to fund innovation to save right whales

Environmental advocates say new regulations on lobstering are necessary to save the whale population, but fishermen say the measures are extreme.

Lawmakers from Massachusetts and New Jersey want to set up a new grant program to help develop technology that assists in saving a rare species of whale from extinction.

The North Atlantic right whale numbers less than 340 and faces threats from collisions with large ships and entanglement in fishing gear.