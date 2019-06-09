OGUNQUIT, Maine — Four kids in Ogunquit knew exactly what to do or more importantly exactly what NOT to do when they spotted a seal pup on the beach.

Police in Ogunquit gave a shout-out to the kids on social media for calling Marine Mammals of Maine on Wednesday when they spotted the seal pup on the beach and keeping a safe distance from the mammal. Police say the kids knew to stay 150 feet from the seal and they helped keep others away as well.

Marine Mammals of Maine says seals that seem stranded are often just resting. Dominque Walk of Marine Mammals of Maine says seals are only semi-aquatic animals, spending time on land resting and getting their body temperature up is completely normal.

When seals are continually approached they do not get a chance to rest and end up returning to the ocean more exhausted than when they left it which could lead to their death. "Continued disturbance of mother/pup pairs could lead to the abandonment and subsequent mortality of the pup," experts say.

Kids on Ogunquit Beach knew to stay away from a seal pup on the beach and told others to do the same.

Ogunquit Police

"Great job guys and a huge thank you to the volunteers of Marine Mammals of Maine," Ogunquit Police wrote on social media.

Seal pup on Ogunquit Beach spotted on Sept. 4.

Ogunquit Police

In July a seal pup that MMoME says came ashore to rest, was dragged back into the water three separate times by people on three separate beaches in Maine. The seal started at Old Orchard Beach, then went to Bayview Beach and finally at Pine Point, each time the seal was dragged back into the ocean by well-intentioned people and was not spotted again. In all three cases, MMoME volunteers were on their way to assess the seal but did not reach it until it had been taken back in the water.

If you see a seal or any marine mammal on the bach MMoME recommends to keep your distance and encourage others to do the same, call MMoME and report what you see.

