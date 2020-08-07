Kennebec Valley Humane Society has virtual fundraiser due to coronavirus, COVID-19

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Kennebec Valley Humane Society has had to get creative with hosting its annual fundraiser.

KENNEBEC, Maine — After hosting the annual Mutt Strut for 27 years, the Kennebec Valley Humane Society had to rethink this year's fundraiser to fit safety standards.

The Mutt Strut is known for large groups of animal lovers gathering to raise money for KVHS, but this year they're gathering virtually.

Connecting through the KVHS website and Facebook, participants can take part in a scavenger hunt type fundraiser that runs for six weeks, with winners announced a rewarded weekly.

For those organizing the Mutt Strut, they say this year has made hem pivot and get creative to keep serving local animals.

"We're learning to be really quick on our toes and make decisions that are best for our organization, knowing that we want to engage and connect with people, but we also have a responsibility to keep the lights on and keep the doors open and make sure that we can keep serving these animals," Hillary Roberts, KVHS Executive Directors said.

Registration for the Mutt Strut is $25 to participate. Registration can be found on the Kennebec Valley Humane Society website.