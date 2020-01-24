BANGOR, Maine — Tuesday, 25 dogs, eight of which were puppies, were rescued from a home in Hampden due to extreme cold.

"It makes me feel awfully sad because the dogs cannot help themselves. They can't talk for themselves. It's on the owner," Bangor resident Eric Berry said.

Berry walks his friend's dog, Pandora, on the Bangor Waterfront a few times a week.

Officials are reminding pet owners to keep their animals warm.

"Whenever you see your dog shivering you know they're too cold," Trisha Bruen, Bangor and Hampden Animal Control Officer said.

Many things can affect how cold your dog is.

Dogs are colder when they are staying still or when they're on pavement. Walking on snow helps their paws release heat, and moving around helps too.

"So if your dog is chained up in the back yard and has nowhere to go... your dog is going to get a lot colder sooner," Bruen said.

She also wants to warn people to not keep their dogs in the car for long.

"You don't want to leave your dog in the car when it's really cold for extended periods of time... they're not running around, they're not having fun," Bruen said.

As far as the dogs rescued in Hampden, they are in state custody and not up for adoption until the owner is able to either surrender the animals or fight for them in court.

"So right now the dogs are in limbo. They're being cared for, they're getting vet treatment if needed and we're just kind of waiting on the court process to play out," Bruen said.

No criminal charges have yet been filed.

