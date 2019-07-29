KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — It's like the plot of a Hollywood movie like 'A Dog's Way Home': Eight years later, an East Tennessee woman is being reunited with her missing dog "Oreo."

The Knox County Sheriff's Office posted about the reunion late Sunday, saying Oreo had been taken from Gatlinburg in 2011.

Oreo's owner, Ms. Dove, said "she never thought she would see her again," the post said.

But, Oreo had been microchipped before the two were separated, the post said. That led to the happy reunion, because when Officer Parrott, an Animal Control Officer, scanned Oreo's chip, they found Ms. Dove's information.

KCSO

The reunion was also possible because of some good Samaritans, KCSO said in its post.

"We are thankful this was a happy ending!" KCSO said. "A special thank you to everyone involved especially the Good Samaritans and Officer Parrott!"