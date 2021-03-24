Retired Maine State Police K9 crosses rainbow bridge

Champ was a rescue dog donated by the Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland and was trained to track suspects or search for drugs.

The Maine State Police announced the sad news of one of its retired K9s crossing the rainbow bridge.

He went on to work for the Maine State Police for 10 years with his partner and eventual owner retired Maine State Police Sgt. Jeremy Forbes.

Champ was trained to track suspects and search for drugs. Police say at the time of his retirement, he was thought to be one of the oldest dogs actively working.

The award-winning K9 was believed to be a mix of German Shephard, Pit Bull, and Boxer.

In 2017 Champ and Forbes were awarded the James Griffith Memorial Canine Team of the Year award. According to Maine State Police, he was a tireless tracker.