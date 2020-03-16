BATH, Maine — Bath Police and the Bath Animal Control Officer responded to four separate animal problem incidents involving foxes from March 14 to early Monday, March 16.

Two foxes were found dead after having been struck by cars. One was on Washington St. near Edwards Ct. and the other on High St near Beacon St.

Another fox was captured and killed Sunday by Animal Control after it was observed acting erratically near BIW on Washington St. near South St. Police said this fox had porcupine quills on it, smelled like a skunk, and was in the act of attacking a stick. Due to this behavior and condition, police think this fox had rabies.

The last incident occurred early Monday morning near the Hyde School where a person who was out walking their dog observed a suspicious-acting fox who reportedly chased the person and their dog for a short distance before running off into the woods. Officers were unable to locate this fox.

The three dead foxes will be tested for rabies as a precautionary measure.

Bath Police would like to remind Bath citizens and visitors that the rabies threat is still prevalent in the area and with the warmer weather, people may see increased animal-people encounters.

