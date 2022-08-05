x
Higher housing costs force more animal owners to surrender their dogs

More than 90% of pet parents in the U.S. say they have noticed an increase in pet-related expenses due to inflation, up from 71% who said the same in January.

TUCSON, Ariz. — Lisa Spillman couldn't imagine life without her dog, an 8-year-old chihuahua mix named Rosebud. But she said her household expenses were getting tough to handle. 

“Everything – rent, groceries, dog food… it’s all going really high,” Spillman, 52, told CNBC.

And she’s not the only one.

According to a new survey conducted by pet care site Rover, the majority of pet parents said they are spending more on their animals than they were half a year ago. More than 90% of pet parents in the U.S. said they've noticed an increase in pet-related costs due to inflation, up from 71% who said the same in January, according to the survey.

