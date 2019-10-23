SCARBOROUGH, Maine — The job of a first-responder can be a difficult one and the police chief in Scarborough is introducing a new way for his officers to deal with stress - a station puppy!

Chief Robbie Moulton took to social media on Tuesday, Oct. 22, to say that he is adding a new addition to the Scarborough Police Dept.: a medium-sized, hypoallergenic, non-shedding dog.

The little lady is a saint bernarnd poodle mix and Moulton says she will grow to be about 40 pounds.

The town of Scarborough is asking for the public's help in naming the young puppy who will start her career as the community station dog on November 4.

Anyone can vote here. According to the website, all name suggestions will be reviewed by members of the Scarborough Police Department.

Chief Moulton said in his post that "over time we have come to recognize how vitally important it is to have outlets available to them to purge the day to day traumas that they both witness and hear."

Dogs are "non-judgmental, loving, and simply want to be there when they know you are having a difficult time," Chief Moulton posted.

