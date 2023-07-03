Officials issue reminder to public after rabid raccoon found dead in Gray

The Maine Warden Service took the animal to Augusta for testing, and the animal was confirmed rabid.

GRAY, Maine — A rabid racoon was found dead near Weymouth Road in Gray on Feb. 22, according to a release from the town's fire and rescue department.

The Maine Warden Service took the animal to Augusta for testing, and the animal was confirmed rabid.

"Please remember to vaccinate your pets and license your dogs," Gray Fire Rescue said in the release. "Please monitor pets when they are let outdoors, and don't allow dogs to run at large."

Most rabies cases reported to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention each year reportedly occur in wild animals like bats, raccoons, skunks, and foxes, although any mammal can contract rabies. The virus infects the central nervous system.