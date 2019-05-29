Daniel Wadleigh captured the sight of a lifetime Friday, May 24 when he came upon two lynx in the Great North Wood chatting on the side of the road.

Wadleigh says he was on Route 6 in Sandwich Academy Grant Twp near the Maine Public Reserve Land when he saw the two lynx on the side of the road.

"I saw them on the shoulder of the oncoming traffic lane and drove by at first then realized what they were and decided to back up and take a pic little did I know they were making such weird noises," says Wadleigh.

One of the lynx is clearly tagged on his ears with yellow markers.