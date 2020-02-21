"Pet? Employee? Why not both?"

The New England Patriots took to Twitter on National Love Your Pet Day to shoutout their newest field crew member, Boyd.

The Patriots first introduced the five-and-a-half-year-old adoptee in September. In a Twitter post, his specialties are listed as chasing geese and protecting the Gillette Stadium fields.

According to the team's website, Boyd runs laps every day before the team's practices to make sure it's clear and ready to be used.

Boyd's exact breed isn't known, but the field crew believes he's a border collie/husky mix. They do know he was born on Valentine's Day. He is the 'son' of Gillette Stadium field superintendent Ryan Bjorn.