Gizmos in a half shell: Surgical tags to monitor sea turtles

Marine researchers in New England say they have collected data from tags that were surgically implanted in sea turtles for the first time.

Scientists with the New England Aquarium who performed the work said Tuesday it could lead to improvements in the way researchers monitor threatened species of turtles.

The loggerheads were rehabilitated at the aquarium’s turtle hospital and released earlier this year with the acoustic tags implanted in their bodies.