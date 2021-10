Silly goose! Get out of the road! Some Canada geese held up traffic on High Street in Portland Wednesday, but luckily they all made it across safely.

PORTLAND, Maine — The weather has been warm and not only humans are enjoying it, but animals, too!

A gaggle of Canada geese was getting the most out of its day strutting across high street in Portland Wednesday afternoon.

The gaggle caused a little bit of traffic, blocking the entire road for a short time while all the geese crossed.