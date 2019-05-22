BANGOR, Maine — Officers from the Bangor Police Department received a not-so-typical call Monday evening.

Around 6 p.m. on May 20, concerned bystanders outside of the Ramada Inn reached out to law enforcement to help some feathery friends in a bit of a predicament.

When police were unable to respond to the report, Bangor Professional Firefighters IAFF Local 772 took the matter into their own hands.

They rescued two ducklings that had gotten trapped in a storm drain, while the mother duck waited patiently.

The bystanders -- including a young boy -- were thrilled by the caring gesture, as the family waddled away.

Bangor Professional Firefighters IAFF Local 772

The firefighters did take the opportunity that evening to poke some light-hearted fun at the police officers. They said the Department's famous "Duck of Justice" likely thought to herself that night, "I wish I was a fireman."

