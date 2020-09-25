Feel Good Friday Story: Bangor airport employees help officials free moose from muddy swamp

The moose, dubbed "Monty" after the airport's moose mascot, was tagged and collared and his movements will be tracked by a Maine wildlife biologist.

BANGOR, Maine — Employees at Bangor International Airport assisted local law enforcement, the United States Department of Agriculture, and a Maine wildlife biologist in rescuing a moose Thursday afternoon.

An employee at the airport found the poor guy stuck in a swampy area Thursday morning.

Officials were not sure how long he was there but were able to free him and safely move him to another area by late Thursday afternoon.

The moose, dubbed "Monty" after the airport's moose mascot, was tagged and collared and his movements will be tracked by the biologist.